Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 6,522.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 155,032 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

ROKU stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $59.04. 3,002,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

