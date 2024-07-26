Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

