Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.25.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

