RPC (NYSE:RES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.18 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE:RES traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,535. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

