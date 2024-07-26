RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. RPM International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 1,247,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,431. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

