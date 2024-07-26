RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.350-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.8 billion-$79.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.8 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $8.61 on Thursday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,996,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,688. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.