Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $4,121,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,737,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,090,086.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,242 shares of company stock worth $86,279,221. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $6.19 on Friday, reaching $262.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,946,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,616. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

