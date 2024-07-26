Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

