Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $623,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 156,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 964,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.27 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

