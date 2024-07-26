Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 375,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,242,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVRA

Savara Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $9,683,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.