Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,239 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 163.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,513,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,297,543. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $561.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock valued at $951,441,747. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

