Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.70. 584,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,046. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBCF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.