Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

STX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. 512,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,464. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $113.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

