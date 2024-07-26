Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.
Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.96 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.
In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
