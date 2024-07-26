Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Shares Up 18.6%

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 4,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 2,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

