Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 141,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.