Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Shares Gap Down to $80.58

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.58, but opened at $78.17. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 4,699 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

