Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 2,157.4% in July

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, an increase of 2,157.4% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 47.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sentage Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SNTG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,578. Sentage has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

