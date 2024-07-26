Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 2,157.4% in July

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, an increase of 2,157.4% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 47.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Sentage Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ SNTG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,578. Sentage has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.
About Sentage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sentage
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.