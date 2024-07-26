Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Aegis

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Aegis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 41.7 %

NASDAQ:SERV opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

