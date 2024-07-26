ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $860.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $830.00 to $860.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $833.57.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $823.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $742.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.01. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

