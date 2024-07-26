Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARM stock traded down 0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching 149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of 124.08. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 109.08.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

