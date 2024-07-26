Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,639 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDP stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $28.28. 614,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.