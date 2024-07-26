Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. 6,905,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes



Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

