Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,634.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.