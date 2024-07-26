Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research upped their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. 7,460,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,204. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

