Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE ELF traded up $12.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.86. 1,520,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,249. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

