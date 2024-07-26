Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,200 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Western Digital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. 4,464,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345,975. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

