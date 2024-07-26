Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,538,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276,799. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

