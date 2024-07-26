Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $142.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,473. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.