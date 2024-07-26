Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Up 8%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 44.29 ($0.57). Approximately 302,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,183% from the average daily volume of 23,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.53).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

