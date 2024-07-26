Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 833,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

