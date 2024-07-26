Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 145,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

