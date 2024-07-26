Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in BRP by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $69.77. 16,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Read Our Latest Report on BRP

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.