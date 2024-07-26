Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.24 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.1 %

OKE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 319,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.