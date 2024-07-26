Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 101,033 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 571,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,865. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $893.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

