Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tobam boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 296,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,312. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

