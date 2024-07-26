Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.03. 142,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,991. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $585.89.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

