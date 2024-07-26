Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 161 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.44. 162,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $339.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

