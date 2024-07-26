Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 270 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Sanmina by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Sanmina by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. 55,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,419. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SANM. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.