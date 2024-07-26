Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,694 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. 65,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.02 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.76.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

