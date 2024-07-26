Sherritt International (TSE:S) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 73505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$87.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of C$28.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

