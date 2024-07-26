Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.400 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.52 and a 200-day moving average of $314.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $351.99.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

