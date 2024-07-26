Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.400 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,291. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $351.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

