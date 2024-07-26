Short Interest in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Increases By 127.5%

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN BHM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268. Bluerock Homes Trust has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $72.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.