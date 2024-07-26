Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Decreases By 45.7%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 726,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $928.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

