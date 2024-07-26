Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Decreases By 77.8%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $36.87 on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.1601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

