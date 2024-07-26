Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Expands By 265.3%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,638,000 shares, an increase of 265.3% from the June 30th total of 2,090,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CMOC Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 2,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

