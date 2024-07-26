Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Declines By 65.9%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 136,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $18.73 on Friday, hitting $1,122.25. 10,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,037.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $920.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $614.22 and a twelve month high of $1,134.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

