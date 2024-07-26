Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Drops By 76.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cochlear Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. 1,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.62. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $115.72.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.