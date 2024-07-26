Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Drops By 76.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cochlear Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. 1,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.62. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $115.72.
Cochlear Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.