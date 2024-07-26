Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Grows By 174.7%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,200 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the June 30th total of 222,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $105,962.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $105,962.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,424 shares of company stock valued at $207,009 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 714,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 116,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM stock remained flat at $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,378. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

